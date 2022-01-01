Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French fries in
Urbandale
/
Urbandale
/
French Fries
Urbandale restaurants that serve french fries
The Beerhouse - 4810 86th Street
4810 86th Street, Urbandale
No reviews yet
SD French Fries
$2.50
They are French fries. What else can we say about them.
More about The Beerhouse - 4810 86th Street
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Urban Grill
3651 86th St, Urbandale
Avg 4.4
(1399 reviews)
French Fries
$6.00
More about The Urban Grill
