Fried rice in Urbandale

Urbandale restaurants
Urbandale restaurants that serve fried rice

Wasabi - Urbandale

2301 Rocklyn Drive, Urbandale

TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Fried Rice$8.00
Chicken Fried Rice$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, onion, garlic butter, soy.
Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice$15.95
Fried rice with shrimp
More about Wasabi - Urbandale
Mingalarbar Burmese Kitchen - MinGaLaBar Burmese Kitchen

8134 Douglas Ave, Urbandale

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burmese Htamin Jaw ( Burmese fried rice )$11.99
Fried rice with boiled peas is the traditional Burmese recipe and can be optionally topped with fried egg .
More about Mingalarbar Burmese Kitchen - MinGaLaBar Burmese Kitchen

