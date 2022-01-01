Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Urbandale

Urbandale restaurants
Urbandale restaurants that serve nachos

The Beerhouse - 4810 86th Street

4810 86th Street, Urbandale

Nachos$8.00
Pile of house fried tortilla chips topped with with cheddar, mozzarella, nacho cheese and pico de gallo. Served with a side of salsa. Add beef, shrimp, pulled pork or chicken for an additional charge.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Urban Grill

3651 86th St, Urbandale

Avg 4.4 (1399 reviews)
Smoked Chicken Nachos$14.00
Fried Corn Tortilla Chips, Smoked Chicken, Black Beans, Red Chili Aioli, Melted Jalapeno and Cheddar Cheese Served With Pico De Gallo and Sour Cream.
Med Smoked Chicken Nachos$12.00
