Nachos in Urbandale

The Beerhouse - 4810 86th Street
4810 86th Street, Urbandale
|Nachos
|$8.00
Pile of house fried tortilla chips topped with with cheddar, mozzarella, nacho cheese and pico de gallo. Served with a side of salsa. Add beef, shrimp, pulled pork or chicken for an additional charge.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Urban Grill
3651 86th St, Urbandale
|Smoked Chicken Nachos
|$14.00
Fried Corn Tortilla Chips, Smoked Chicken, Black Beans, Red Chili Aioli, Melted Jalapeno and Cheddar Cheese Served With Pico De Gallo and Sour Cream.
|Med Smoked Chicken Nachos
|$12.00