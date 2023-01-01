Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Urbandale

Urbandale restaurants
Urbandale restaurants that serve steak salad

The Urban Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Urban Grill

3651 86th St, Urbandale

Avg 4.4 (1399 reviews)
Grilled Steak Salad$17.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Shredded Cheddar Cheese Topped With Grilled Sliced Sirloin Steak.
Med Grilled Steak Salad$14.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Shredded Cheddar Cheese Topped With Grilled Sliced Sirloin Steak.
More about The Urban Grill
Range Restaurant + Cocktail Bar

11865 Hickman Road, Urbandale

No reviews yet
New York Steak Salad$19.00
Prime New York strip, onions, cherry tomatoes, and feta, served over a bed of mixed greens, tossed with Range vinaigrette, steak served medium rare unless otherwise specified
More about Range Restaurant + Cocktail Bar

