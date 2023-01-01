Steak salad in Urbandale
Urbandale restaurants that serve steak salad
More about The Urban Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Urban Grill
3651 86th St, Urbandale
|Grilled Steak Salad
|$17.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Shredded Cheddar Cheese Topped With Grilled Sliced Sirloin Steak.
|Med Grilled Steak Salad
|$14.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Shredded Cheddar Cheese Topped With Grilled Sliced Sirloin Steak.
More about Range Restaurant + Cocktail Bar
Range Restaurant + Cocktail Bar
11865 Hickman Road, Urbandale
|New York Steak Salad
|$19.00
Prime New York strip, onions, cherry tomatoes, and feta, served over a bed of mixed greens, tossed with Range vinaigrette, steak served medium rare unless otherwise specified