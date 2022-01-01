Tacos in Urbandale

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Urban Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Urban Grill

3651 86th St, Urbandale

Avg 4.4 (1399 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
3 Blackened Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Blackened Shrimp, Flour Tortilla, Lettuce, Jalapeno & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo and Salsa.
3 Korean Steak Tacos$14.00
Marinated Steak, Flour Tortilla, Spicy Asian Slaw, Parmesan Cheese and Pico De Gallo
2 Blackened Fish Tacos$11.00
Blackened Tilapia, Flour Tortilla, Lettuce, Jalapeno & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo and Salsa.
More about The Urban Grill
Item pic

 

Range Restaurant + Cocktail Bar

11865 Hickman Road, Urbandale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Salmon Tacos$16.00
Three tacos filled with blackened salmon, with an Asian barbecue glaze, mango salsa, and sriracha aioli
More about Range Restaurant + Cocktail Bar

