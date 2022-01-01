Tacos in Urbandale
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Urban Grill
3651 86th St, Urbandale
|3 Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Blackened Shrimp, Flour Tortilla, Lettuce, Jalapeno & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo and Salsa.
|3 Korean Steak Tacos
|$14.00
Marinated Steak, Flour Tortilla, Spicy Asian Slaw, Parmesan Cheese and Pico De Gallo
|2 Blackened Fish Tacos
|$11.00
Blackened Tilapia, Flour Tortilla, Lettuce, Jalapeno & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo and Salsa.