Editor Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

803 5th street

Popular Items

N'duja 16"$20.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Mozzarella Di Bufala, Tomato Sauce, Spreadable Spicy Italian Sausage, Chili Oil.
Prosciutto$28.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Mozzarella Di Bufala, Tomato Sauce, Arugula, Prosciutto 24 months.
N'duja$24.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Mozzarella Di Bufala, Tomato Sauce, Spreadable Spicy, Italian Sausage, Chili Oil.
Margherita 16"$20.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Mozzarella Di Bufala, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil.
Margherita 10"$14.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Mozzarella Di Bufala, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil.
Editor Caesar Salad$14.00
Baby gem lettuce, Parmigiano Cheese, Croutons, Classic dressing.
Margherita$23.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Mozzarella Di Bufala, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil.
Salami$24.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Mozzarela Di Bufala, Tomato Sauce, Italian Salami.
Salami 16"$22.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Mozzarella Di Bufala, Tomato Sauce, Italian Salami.
Greek Salad$14.00
Tomato, Cucumber, Green Pepper. Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Olives, Capers, Parsley.

Location

Miami beach FL

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
