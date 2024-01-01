Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Urbanna

Urbanna restaurants
Urbanna restaurants that serve cheese fries

Little Jimmy's poolside cafe -

679 browns lane, Urbanna

Bacon cheese fries$6.00
More about Little Jimmy's poolside cafe -
Little Jimmy's -

-240 Virginia Street, Urbanna

Bacon cheese fries$6.00
More about Little Jimmy's -

