Urbano Mexican Kitchen & Bar

We are an authentic Mexican restaurant with a modern twist. We are located in the heart of Downtown Bethlehem PA. Hope to see you soon!

TAPAS

526 Main Street • $$

Avg 3.9 (406 reviews)

Popular Items

Taco Crispy Cod$11.95
Chips & Salsa$3.50
Vegetariana Quesadilla$11.95
Carne Asada Rice Bowl$11.95
Taco Pollo$9.95
Carnitas Quesadilla (Pork)$11.95
Traditional Guacamole$12.95
Pollo Quesadilla$11.95
Chicken Rice Bowl$10.95
Carnitas (Pork) Rice Bowl$11.95
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

526 Main Street

Bethlehem PA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

