Urbano Mexican Kitchen & Bar

Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem

Billy’s made its debut in September of 2000 and has been known for its award winning breakfast and lunch menu. Located minutes away from Lehigh University, Moravian College, Sands Casino, and walking distance to Historic Downtown Bethlehem, retail and hotels. Most recently our location has won the Decadent Dish Award, Best Breakfast that tastes like dessert, and has won the title of Best Breakfast in Pennsylvania 2018. This is where locals and visitors go for breakfast, brunch, and lunch every day of the week.

