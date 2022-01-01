Go
Urbano Mosaic

2985 District Av #120

Popular Items

Fajita Chicken$22.00
Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Pico, Grilled Onions, Mexican Butter and Home Made Flour Tortillas
Fajita Steak$24.00
Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Pico, Grilled Onions, Mexican Butter and Home Made Flour Tortillas
Queso Blanco$9.00
Blended cheeses, spices and pico.
Crispy Birria Tacos$16.00
Your choice of shredded chicken served with consomme verde (tomatillos, garlic, onions, jalapeno and poblano pepper), or shredded beef, served with consomme rojo (our smoked house salsa, guajillo peppers, chile de arbol, and chile ancho)
Fajita Steak and Chicken$23.00
Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Pico, Grilled Onions, Mexican Butter and Home Made Flour Tortillas
Quesadillas$9.00
With blended cheeses, guacamole, sour cream and pico.
Guacamole$13.00
Onions, Tomatoes, jalapeños and cilantro.
Extra Taco$4.00
Yeah, one extra taco for me please!!!
Taquitos$13.00
With blended cheeses, guacamole, sour cream and habanero sauce.
TACOS$15.00
Served with Rice and your choice of beans.
Sour cream, guac, pico and cheese, served to the side.
Location

2985 District Av #120

Fairfax VA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:30 am
