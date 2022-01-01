Go
Toast

Urbano 116

Come on in and enjoy!

GRILL

116 King Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)

Popular Items

Fajita Chicken$22.00
Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Pico, Grilled Onions, Mexican Butter and Home Made Flour Tortillas
Crispy Shrimp$15.00
Cilantro, Scallions, Shredded Lettuce
Taquitos$13.00
With blended cheeses, guacamole, sour cream and habanero sauce.
Urbano Bowl$11.00
Choice of meat and beans served over
cilantro lime rice, melted cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico, shredded lettuce
House Smoked Salsa$9.00
Urbano's Smoked Salsa with Chips
TACOS$15.00
Extra Taco$5.00
Yeah, one extra taco for me please!!!
Queso Blanco$9.00
Blended cheeses, spices and pico.
Guacamole$13.00
Onions, Tomatoes, jalapeños and cilantro.
Quesadillas$10.00
With blended cheeses, guacamole, sour cream and pico.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

116 King Street

Alexandria VA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
