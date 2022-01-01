Go
Urban Orchard Cider Company image
Bars & Lounges
American

Urban Orchard Cider Company

Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

886 Reviews

$$

210 Haywood Rd

Asheville, NC 28806

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Dry Ridge Growler$12.00
White wine yeast, medium dry, green apple and tropical fruit notes | 6.5%
Ginger Campaign Growler$12.00
Ginger and champagne yeast, medium dry, crisp, effervescent | 6.5%
Black Hole Growler$15.00
Seasonal blackberry cider. Semi-sweet, deep purple hue, and delightful taste. | 6%
Arid Apple Growler$12.00
Bone dry, appley & clean. White wine yeast | 6.9%
Diablo Growler$12.00
Vanilla & habaneros. Medium sweet & spicy. | 6%
Bizarre Love Triangle Growler$15.00
Our take on a chocolate covered strawberry. French Broad Chocolate Lounge cocoa nibs & fresh strawberry puree infused in apples | 6.9%
Ginger Campaign Crowler$13.00
Ginger and champagne yeast, medium dry, crisp, effervescent | 6.5%
Sweet English Growler$12.00
Medium sweet, cider yeast, sweetened with fresh pressed apple juice | 6%
Elderberry Growler$15.00
Ward off evil with this cider infused with elderberry juice | 6%
Caprese Sandwich$11.00

Attributes and Amenities

check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

210 Haywood Rd, Asheville NC 28806

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Summit Coffee Co.

No reviews yet

Our Asheville café is located in the heart of the River Arts District. Built on the site of what once was the world’s largest leather tannery, our Asheville store is one of the most beautiful you’ll ever step foot in. A 360-degree bar in the middle of the café, which also boasts lofted ceilings and a second-story mezzanine, provides a remarkable customer experience matched only by the barista hospitality.

Rosabees

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taco Billy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

NoLo

No reviews yet

Non Alcoholic Beer, Wine, Spirits and Cocktails.

Urban Orchard Cider Company

orange star4.8 • 886 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston