Isla Filipino

Popular Items

Jasmine Rice (extra scoop)$1.00
a cup of jasmine rice
Pancit Bihon w/Chinese Sausage$14.00
Pan fried rice noodle sauteed with Chinese sausage, napa cabbage, carrots, celery
and bok choy
Lechon Kawali$14.00
Thick cuts of pork belly braised then deep fried w/ side of cane sugar and soy dip and a cup of jasmine rice.
Tapa$14.00
Beef top sirloin marinated overnight in a combination of spices then char grilled to perfection
Atcharra$1.00
homemade pickled pears, radish, and carrots
Chicken Adobo$13.00
Classic Filipino chicken dish in traditional Adobo sauce of vinegars, bay leaf, soy sauce, and spices. Served with cup of jasmine rice.
6pcs. Lumpia Shanghai$5.00
World famous deep fried mini pork eggrolls with jicama, carrots, scallions, onion, eggs
Chicken BBQ$13.00
Sweet and Tangy BBQ sauce made in-house over tender chicken thighs. Served with a cup of jasmine rice.
Longanisa$12.00
Sweet and savory pork sausage from the Pampanga region of the Philippines with a cup of jasmine rice and spiced vinegar dip
Pancit Bihon$12.00
Pan fried rice noodle sauteed with napa cabbage, carrots, celery
and bok choy

Location

15 W Washington St

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
