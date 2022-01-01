Go
Toast

KEADKAO EXPRESS

Authentic Thai Food

15 West Washington Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

KEADKAO Pad Thai$12.50
Made with special home made Keadkao PadThai Sauce
Pad See-ew Chicken$12.50
Thai Iced Coffee$4.75
16 oz
Bowl$9.50
See full menu

Location

15 West Washington Street

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Smoque BBQ - Revival

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brando's Speakeasy

No reviews yet

We are Chicago’s staple for karaoke & cocktails. Whether it’s our karaoke bar or our adjacent cocktail lounge, we have everything you’re looking for during a night out in Chicago.

Teatro ZinZanni

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Urbanspace

No reviews yet

From the team behind Gold Coast favorite, Sparrow, arrives The Peregrine Club. Drawing inspiration from the timeless elegance of a grand Milan train terminal, The Peregrine Club will welcome visitors with a cocktail focused menu as they explore the Urban Space Food Hall. Come for an aperitivo happy hour and stay for Italian inspired drinks and a Euro-centric wine list.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston