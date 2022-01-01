Go
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Amis Trattoria Westport

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

1 Church Lane

Westport, CT 06880

Popular Items

Old School Meatballs$12.00
tomato sauce, parsley, pecorino
Little Gem Caesar$12.00
focaccia croutons, oil cured tomato, parmesan, caesar dressing
Branzino$28.00
braised kale, garlic, brown butter, almonds
Bucatini all'Amatriciana$17.00
guanciale, shallots, chili flakes, san marzano tomatoe
Rigatoni Bolognese$18.00
pecorino, fresh basil
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
lemon aioli
Escarole Salad$12.00
apples, bayley hazen bleu cheese, walnuts, crispy shallots, apple cider vinaigrette
Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe$16.00
pecorino, fresh cracked black pepper
Charred Octopus$15.00
marinated white beans, pickled fresno chili, chive
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

1 Church Lane, Westport CT 06880

A warm and welcoming place inspired by the culture of the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean European regions with South American flair. An inventive menu of vibrant Mediterranean fare with South American accents revolves around an intimate and authentic setting, an expression of Chef Renato Donzelli's cultural heritage featuring a wide range of flavors selected from around the world. From tapas, to main courses and desserts, artful presentations, a knowledgeable and friendly staff, and an unpretentious atmosphere. Once inside you're virtually transported to the old continent.
Basso supports local farms and vendors. Our ingredients are top notch and are locally sourced as much as possible. Basso's food is made from scratch at Basso and every item is made to order by our passionate team. Our menu features gluten free and vegan dishes.
Visit bassobistrocafe.com for more info.

