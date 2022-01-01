Go
Amis at Devon Yard

Inventive and modern Italian food, and cocktails.

138 Lancaster Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ricotta Gnocchi$16.00
sausage, broccoli di ciccio, red pepper flakes
Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe$16.00
pecorino, fresh cracked black pepper
Rigatoni Bolognese$18.00
pecorino, fresh basil
Crispy Eggplant Chips$9.00
manchego, mint, lavender honey
Twice Fried Artichokes$10.00
parsley, lemon
Bucatini$17.00
almond pesto, poblano pepper, pecorino
Roasted Chicken$21.00
celery root purée, herbs, olive oil
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
lemon aioli
Old School Meatballs$12.00
tomato sauce, parsley, pecorino
Little Gem Caesar$12.00
lemon gremolata, oil cured tomato, parmesan crisp, caesar dressing
Location

138 Lancaster Avenue

Devon PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
