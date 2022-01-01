Go
Urge Gastropub and Commonhouse

The third installment of our Urge Gastropub concept. Featuring our in-house brewery, Mason AleWorks, a gaming patio, an eight lane bowling alley featuring a White Russian Bar, and multiple private rooms.

255 Redel Rd

Popular Items

Brussels Sprouts$14.00
blue cheese | bacon | dates | candied cashews | caramelized onions | balsamic-maple glaze
Fries$5.00
served with ketchup
Onion Rings$6.00
served with ketchup
Rodeo Burger
two 1/4 pound grass fed beef patties | cheddar cheese | chipotle aioli | bacon | onion rings | LTO | brioche bun
Kids Cheeseburger
4 oz patty | American cheese | brioche bun
California Burger
two 1/4 pound grass fed beef patties | cheddar | avocado | fries | lettuce | tomato | red onion | Sriracha aioli | brioche bun
Cheese Curds$13.00
served with chipotle aioli
Waffle Fries$6.00
served with ketchup
Kid Tenders
4 fried chicken tenders, served with choice of dip
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
crispy thigh | slaw | pickles | Nashville spice | comeback sauce | brioche bun
Location

255 Redel Rd

San Marcos CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
