Urgie's Cheesesteaks

Urgie's Bar at the Carriage House. Authentic Philly-Style Cheesesteaks!

245 East Water Street

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$10.25
Tender, sautéed chicken breast - light seasoned and smothered in Griffin's Original Wing Sauce. choose from Whiz, American or Provolone and a Side of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Cheesesteak$9.99
Choose from Whiz, American or Provolone.
Onion Rings$8.00
Beer Battered and lightly fried Golden Brown. Served with a Side of Spicy Ranch Dressing.
TOTS$4.50
Chicken Cheesesteak$9.99
Tender, sautéed chicken breast - light seasoned - choose from Whiz, American or Provolone.
Perogies$6.25
Grandma's Favorite. Five Urgie’s-style pierogies sautéed in garlic oil and Urgie’s "Yummy Dust." All orders served with a side of sour cream. With or without sautéed onions.
Urgie's Philly Special$14.49
Urgie's Signature Cheesesteak. All three Cheeses, sautéed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, cherry peppers, pepperoni, and a slap shot of Griffin’s Original hot sauce - served on a twelve-inch roll.
Hot sauce is included in price. (only charged if you click extra hot sauce).
Signature Fries$4.50
Urgie's Signature Fries - tossed in "Yummy Dust" and light Garlic Oil.
Kids Cheesesteak$5.75
4" version of the cheesesteak. Pick your cheese.
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Six Lightly breaded mozzarella sticks - tossed in Urgie's famous "Yummy Dust" and served with a side of our own sweet Marinara Sauce.
Location

245 East Water Street

Harrisonburg VA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
