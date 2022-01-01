Go
Uroko

SUSHI

1023 Springdale Rd Building 1 Space C • $$

Avg 4.8 (513 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna$6.50
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber
Maguro$6.50
Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber
Miso Soup$3.50
Miso soup with tofu, wakame and green onion
Veg Harumaki - springroll$2.25
1-Fried vegetable spring roll
(depends on the availability if we serve smaller piece, we serve two pieces instead)
Ebi Tempra$6.50
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Carrot, Sweet soy sauce
Salmon$6.50
Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber
Hama Toro$7.35
Fatty Hamachi, Umami cucumber, Avocado, Wasabi butter, Crispy quinoa
Hamachi$6.50
Hamachi, Avocado, Cucumber
Sake Toro$7.35
Fatty Salmon, Umami cucumber, Avocado,
Ginger, Lemon miso
California$6.50
Krab Salad, Avocado, Cucumber
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Cooking Classes
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1023 Springdale Rd Building 1 Space C

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 1:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 1:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:45 pm
