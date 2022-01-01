Go
Urth Juice Bar

Fueled by love and health, we've created a simple blueprint for a cool & inspiring juice bar where our #1 goal is to provide healthy options to San Antonio

SMOOTHIES

5317 McCullough • $$

Avg 4.8 (272 reviews)

Popular Items

Scooby$10.25
Acai, peanut butter, chocolate syrup, strawberries, banana and almond milk.
Hot Lei$8.50
Kale, spinach, cucumber, apple, ginger, parsley, pineapple and cayenne
You So Fresa$10.25
Acai, strawberries, almond milk, honey and vanilla
Green Latifa$8.50
Kale, orange, mango, pineapple, ginger, spirulina
OG$10.25
Banana, acai, almond milk, honey, vanilla. Toppings: banana and strawberry, blueberry and granola
Beetox$9.00
Beets, kale, cucumber, celery, lemon and ginger.
Grassy Knoll$8.50
Kale, spinach, cucumber, apple, ginger and parsley
Thrive Bowl$10.50
Spirulina Bowl
Banana, kale, spinach, chia seed, spirulina, collagen
Cocoa Chanel$10.25
Acai, banana, almond milk, honey, cacao and Himalayan salt
Gremlin$8.50
Kale, celery, cucumber, apple, lemon ginger
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

5317 McCullough

San Antonio TX

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
