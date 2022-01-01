Urth Juice Bar
Fueled by love and health, we've created a simple blueprint for a cool & inspiring juice bar where our #1 goal is to provide healthy options to San Antonio
SMOOTHIES
5317 McCullough • $$
5317 McCullough
San Antonio TX
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
