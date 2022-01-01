Go
US Cafe Express - Spring Rd

Dine-in is currently fully open both indoors and on our covered patio. We hope to see you in soon!

2350 Spring Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

#3 - 6 Wings$10.75
6 bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with crinkle cut fries (*not pictured) and a beverage
Small Fries$3.25
Crinkle Cut Fries
1/4lb US Angus Burger$6.25
1/4lb Angus beef patty served on sesame white bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo and mustard
Large Fries$5.25
Crinkle Cut Fries
Double the size of small fries
Extra Dressing$0.55
Onion Rings$4.75
Battered Vidalia Onion Rings
#2 - 1/2lb Double Cheeseburger$11.25
Two 1/4lb Angus patties served on a sesame white bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, mustard, & onion with a side of crinkle cut fries and a beverage
20 Wings$22.00
please select up to TWO flavors (10/10)
no mixed flavors
(pictured flavor: lemon pepper)
#1 - 1/4lb Cheeseburger$9.50
1/4lb Angus burger served on a sesame white bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, mustard, & onion with a side of crinkle cut fries (*not pictured) and a beverage
10 Wings$11.50
please select ONE flavor
no split or mixed flavors
(pictured flavor: lemon pepper)
Location

2350 Spring Road

Smyrna GA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
