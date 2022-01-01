Go
Toast

USS Chowder Pot IV

The Chowder Pot of Hartford is the destination for seafood lovers and people traveling from all over Connecticut as well as up and down the East Coast. The Chowder Pot of Hartford has been the recipient of many reader's polls over the years for the freshest seafood and delicious prime rib. The Promenade Ballroom offers the same great food for larger gatherings in our 10,000 square foot banquet facility.

165 Brainard Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

"Pick 2"$23.00
Bread With Honey Butter$2.00
Baked Stuffed Shrimp$22.00
Lazy Man's Lobster$30.00
Lobster Bisque Bowl$7.00
Jumbo Stuffed Shrimp$27.00
New England Bowl$6.50
Salmon$22.00
Fried Shrimp
Side Garden salad$5.50
See full menu

Location

165 Brainard Road

Hartford CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pita Souvlaki

No reviews yet

Ghost Kitchen serving Comfort Greek Food in Hartford County. We cater too!
Follow us on facebook and Instagram #pitasouvlakigreek

The Rockin' Chicken

No reviews yet

Peruvian Charcoal Rotisserie Chicken
#therockinchicken / #860chicken

Nolita Kitchen

No reviews yet

NOW OPEN FOR DELIVERY & TAKE-OUT!

The Place 2 Be

No reviews yet

Our brunch game is hella strong - we have breakfast, lunch, drinks, and then some.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston