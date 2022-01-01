Go
USS Nemo Restaurant

Welcome to USS Nemo Restaurant, an award-winning restaurant in Naples, FL that serves outstanding seafood in a uniquely adventurous atmosphere. Our restaurant menu features locally sourced ingredients, exquisitely prepared fish and delicious meats, fabulous desserts, specialty beers, cocktails, and wines. You won’t be disappointed in USS Nemo Restaurant, a local and critical favorite, year after year!

3745 Tamiami Trail North

Location

3745 Tamiami Trail North

Naples FL

Sunday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
