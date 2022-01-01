Go
Union Street Tavern

Classic and Upscale American fare to satisfy any pallette

GRILL

20 Union Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (1504 reviews)

Popular Items

Cali Chicken$17.00
Grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack, ranch, avocado and bacon on a country potato roll.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.00
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing.
8 Wings$15.99
Cobb Salad$15.00
Romaine, hardwood smoked bacon, hardboiled eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, ranch dressing.
Philly Sandwich$14.99
Fresh sliced angus ribeye or tender all-natural
chicken, grilled with onions, peppers, mushrooms and American cheese on a toasted French baguette.
UST Prime Burger$16.00
Locally made angus burger topped with American or cheddar cheese.
Comes with lettuce and tomato.
UST Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk fried, grilled, or blackened tossed in sauce of choice. With American or cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
Chicken Tenders - Kids
Reuben$15.00
Corned beef or turkey with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread.
Tavern Bacon Classic$17.00
Vermont cheddar, sautéed onions, hardwood smoked bacon, lettuce,
tomato, secret sauce, brioche bun.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

20 Union Street

Windsor CT

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

