Let’s build a beautiful Spring board! 🌸

Learn the art of building a beautiful charcuterie board in this fun, hands on spring themed class.

You will learn food selection ideas, meat folding techniques, cheese styling and much more!

What’s Included:

*A disposable plate, meat, cheeses, fruits, nuts, olives, honey, crackers, chocolate and a beer!

The best part is you take home your own creation and you’ll know how to create a beautiful board for the upcoming holiday.

Thursday, April 28 2022. 6:30 pm

$65/ea