Utica restaurants you'll love
Utica's top cuisines
Must-try Utica restaurants
More about Steampunk Tap Room
Steampunk Tap Room
7722 Auburn, Utica
|Popular items
|16 Deez Nuts Beards
|17 Wolverine Blackberry Kettle Sour
|05 Ciderboys Huckleberry
More about Game On Burgers
WRAPS • HAMBURGERS
Game On Burgers
45875 Mound Rd, Shelby Twp
|Popular items
|Game On King
|$16.99
|Sub Onion Rings
|$3.49
|Harissa Aioli
|$1.00
More about Da Francesco's Ristorante & Bar
Da Francesco's Ristorante & Bar
49521 Vandyke Avenue, Shelby Township
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$21.95
Breaded chicken breast cutlets topped with homemade meat sauce and baked mozzarella cheese with a side of pasta.
|Pasta Meat Sauce
|$19.95
Rigatoni pasta topped with our famous meat sauce.
|Arancini Di Riso
|$14.95
Breaded Italian rice balls stuffed with ground veal, pork and sausage, peas and Italian herbs. Topped with Francesco's famous Bolognese sauce.
More about Sahara Mediterranean Grill
Sahara Mediterranean Grill
45199 Market St, Shelby Township
|Popular items
|6pcs/10oz Garlic
|$5.00
This is our 6pcs of fresh oven baked bread served with a 10oz container of garlic sauce
|Fattoush
A fresh mix of cucumbers, tomatoes, radish, cabbage, pita chips and romaine lettuce tossed in our homemade Sumac Vinaigrette dressing.
|Chicken Kabob
|$21.99
Chicken breast cubes marinated in lemon juice and garlic.
More about Bread & Roses
Bread & Roses
56258 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Township
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$11.99
Wholesome, multigrain toast topped with
fresh smashed avocado, pickled onions,
baby arugula, and chili flakes. Served
with two sunny-side up eggs.
|The Complete Breakfast
|$12.99
Egg white omelet with chicken, roasted onion, tomatoes, spinach, and gruyère cheese. Served with multigrain toast and choice of fresh seasoned potatoes, house‑dressed mixed greens, soup, or fresh seasonal fruit.
|House Omelet
|$13.99
House-made chorizo, applewood smoked
bacon, sausage, and gruyère cheese.
More about Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill
14741 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Charter Twp
|Popular items
|Side Salad
|$3.95
Mixed Greens // Cucumbers // Cherry Tomatoes // Cheddar Cheese
|Bavarian Pretzels
|$9.95
Soft Pretzel Sticks // Kosher Salt // Queso
|Jakes Nacho Supreme
|$13.95
Crisp Corn Tortillas // Seasoned Beef or Grilled Chicken // Cheddar Jack // Queso // Jalapenos // Black Olives // Lettuce // Pico De Gallo
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
12433 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Charter Twp
|Popular items
|Great Greek Gyro -Chicken
|$7.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
|Great Greek Gyro
|$7.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
|Dolmades
|$5.95
Six Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice and Fresh Herbs. Served Chilled
More about Nonna's Italian Kitchen
Nonna's Italian Kitchen
50528 Schoenherr Rd, Shelby Township
|Popular items
|Lunch Antipasto
|$12.95
|Italian Sandwich
|$8.95
|Lunch Pasta Combo
|$7.95
More about Mavrix Restaurant & Bar
Mavrix Restaurant & Bar
50308 Schoenherr Rd, Shelby Twp
|Popular items
|Classic Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.99
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.99
|Sd Fries
|$2.99
More about Muldoon's Tavern
Muldoon's Tavern
7636 Auburn Rd, Utica
More about Achatz Pies of Shelby
Achatz Pies of Shelby
45159 Market St., Shelby
More about Lebanese Grill
Lebanese Grill
45278 Market St., Shelby Township