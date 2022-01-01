Utica restaurants you'll love

Utica restaurants
Toast
  • Utica

Utica's top cuisines

American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Sandwich
Hummus
Mediterranean
Chicken
Greek
Middle Eastern
Must-try Utica restaurants

Steampunk Tap Room image

 

Steampunk Tap Room

7722 Auburn, Utica

Avg 5 (168 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16 Deez Nuts Beards
17 Wolverine Blackberry Kettle Sour
05 Ciderboys Huckleberry
More about Steampunk Tap Room
Game On Burgers image

WRAPS • HAMBURGERS

Game On Burgers

45875 Mound Rd, Shelby Twp

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Game On King$16.99
Sub Onion Rings$3.49
Harissa Aioli$1.00
More about Game On Burgers
Da Francesco's Ristorante & Bar image

 

Da Francesco's Ristorante & Bar

49521 Vandyke Avenue, Shelby Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$21.95
Breaded chicken breast cutlets topped with homemade meat sauce and baked mozzarella cheese with a side of pasta.
Pasta Meat Sauce$19.95
Rigatoni pasta topped with our famous meat sauce.
Arancini Di Riso$14.95
Breaded Italian rice balls stuffed with ground veal, pork and sausage, peas and Italian herbs. Topped with Francesco's famous Bolognese sauce.
More about Da Francesco's Ristorante & Bar
Sahara Mediterranean Grill image

 

Sahara Mediterranean Grill

45199 Market St, Shelby Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
6pcs/10oz Garlic$5.00
This is our 6pcs of fresh oven baked bread served with a 10oz container of garlic sauce
Fattoush
A fresh mix of cucumbers, tomatoes, radish, cabbage, pita chips and romaine lettuce tossed in our homemade Sumac Vinaigrette dressing.
Chicken Kabob$21.99
Chicken breast cubes marinated in lemon juice and garlic.
More about Sahara Mediterranean Grill
Bread & Roses image

 

Bread & Roses

56258 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Toast$11.99
Wholesome, multigrain toast topped with
fresh smashed avocado, pickled onions,
baby arugula, and chili flakes. Served
with two sunny-side up eggs.
The Complete Breakfast$12.99
Egg white omelet with chicken, roasted onion, tomatoes, spinach, and gruyère cheese. Served with multigrain toast and choice of fresh seasoned potatoes, house‑dressed mixed greens, soup, or fresh seasonal fruit.
House Omelet$13.99
House-made chorizo, applewood smoked
bacon, sausage, and gruyère cheese.
More about Bread & Roses
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

14741 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Charter Twp

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Side Salad$3.95
Mixed Greens // Cucumbers // Cherry Tomatoes // Cheddar Cheese
Bavarian Pretzels$9.95
Soft Pretzel Sticks // Kosher Salt // Queso
Jakes Nacho Supreme$13.95
Crisp Corn Tortillas // Seasoned Beef or Grilled Chicken // Cheddar Jack // Queso // Jalapenos // Black Olives // Lettuce // Pico De Gallo
More about Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill image

 

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

12433 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Charter Twp

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Great Greek Gyro -Chicken$7.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
Great Greek Gyro$7.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
Dolmades$5.95
Six Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice and Fresh Herbs. Served Chilled
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Nonna's Italian Kitchen image

 

Nonna's Italian Kitchen

50528 Schoenherr Rd, Shelby Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lunch Antipasto$12.95
Italian Sandwich$8.95
Lunch Pasta Combo$7.95
More about Nonna's Italian Kitchen
Mavrix Restaurant & Bar image

 

Mavrix Restaurant & Bar

50308 Schoenherr Rd, Shelby Twp

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.99
Sd Fries$2.99
More about Mavrix Restaurant & Bar
Marcus Bar and Grill image

 

Marcus Bar and Grill

55690 Van Dyke Avenue, Shelby Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Marcus Bar and Grill
Muldoon's Tavern image

 

Muldoon's Tavern

7636 Auburn Rd, Utica

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Muldoon's Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Achatz Pies of Shelby

45159 Market St., Shelby

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Achatz Pies of Shelby
Restaurant banner

 

Lebanese Grill

45278 Market St., Shelby Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Lebanese Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Utica

Quesadillas

Hummus

Lasagna

Pretzels

