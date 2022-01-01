Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Utica

Utica restaurants
Utica restaurants that serve boneless wings

Item pic

 

Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

14741 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Charter Twp

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Dozen Boneless Wings$14.95
Toss them in your choice of AJ's signature sauces/rubs!
Half Dozen Boneless Wings$9.95
Toss them in your choice of AJ's signature sauces/rubs!
Locker Room Saloon image

 

Locker Room Saloon

7790 Auburn Rd, Shelby Township

No reviews yet
Boneless Wings Dinner$9.99
Served with hand cut fries & choice of dipping sauce
Restaurant banner

 

Kayjay's Irish Pub

5491 auburn road, shelby township

No reviews yet
Boneless Wings$10.99
