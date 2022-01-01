Burritos in Utica
Just Love Coffee
49453 Van Dyke, Shelby Township
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.95
Eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage,
peppers, onions, tomatoes,
hash browns, sour cream, and
salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill
14741 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Charter Twp
|Wet 'n' Wild Burrito
Smoked Brisket // Refried Beans // Spanish Rice // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Southwest Enchilada Sauce // Cilantro Sour Cream // Pico de Gallo // Fresh Jalapeño // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Street Corn Salsa