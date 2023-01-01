Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheeseburgers in
Utica
/
Utica
/
Cheeseburgers
Utica restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Detroit Fish House
51195 Schoenherr Road, Shelby Township
No reviews yet
Kids Cheeseburger Sliders
$9.00
Two Cheeseburger sliders with fries.
More about Detroit Fish House
Mavrix Restaurant & Bar
50308 Schoenherr Rd, Shelby Twp
No reviews yet
Cheeseburger
$11.99
Bacon Cheeseburger
$12.99
More about Mavrix Restaurant & Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Utica
Chopped Salad
Chocolate Cake
Fish And Chips
Hummus
Tacos
Gnocchi
Cobb Salad
Crepes
More near Utica to explore
Troy
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Sterling Heights
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Clinton Township
No reviews yet
Mount Clemens
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Macomb
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Fraser
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(173 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.4
(103 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(49 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(77 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(832 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(322 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(636 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(455 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston