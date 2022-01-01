Cheesecake in Utica
Utica restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about Achatz Pies - Shelby - 45159 Market St
45159 Market St, Shelby Twp
|Michigan 4-Berry Cheesecake
|$25.99
The best of both worlds - cheesecake and pie! Our traditional vanilla bean cheesecake swirled with our signature Michigan 4-Berry filling and crumb topping mixed in!
|Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
|$23.99
Creamy and dense handmade vanilla cheesecake on top of a butter graham cracker crust. Optional toppings include cherries, raspberries, pineapple, chocolate, caramel, mixed nuts and whipped cream.