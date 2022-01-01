Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Utica

Item pic

 

Achatz Pies - Shelby - 45159 Market St

45159 Market St, Shelby Twp

Michigan 4-Berry Cheesecake$25.99
The best of both worlds - cheesecake and pie! Our traditional vanilla bean cheesecake swirled with our signature Michigan 4-Berry filling and crumb topping mixed in!
Vanilla Bean Cheesecake$23.99
Creamy and dense handmade vanilla cheesecake on top of a butter graham cracker crust. Optional toppings include cherries, raspberries, pineapple, chocolate, caramel, mixed nuts and whipped cream.
More about Achatz Pies - Shelby - 45159 Market St
Sahara Mediterranean Grill image

 

Sahara Mediterranean Grill

45199 Market St, Shelby Township

Baklava Cheesecake$7.99
More about Sahara Mediterranean Grill

