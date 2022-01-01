Chopped salad in Utica
Utica restaurants that serve chopped salad
Da Francesco's Ristorante & Bar
49521 Vandyke Avenue, Shelby Township
|Francesco’s Chopped Salad
|$14.95
Chopped greens with cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, black olives, feta cheese and tossed with our own traditional Italian dressing.
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$15.95
Chopped mixed green salad with mozzarella cheese, genoa salami, ham, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and olives tossed with our homemade Italian Vinaigrette.
