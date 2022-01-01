Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Utica

Utica restaurants
Utica restaurants that serve chopped salad

Da Francesco's Ristorante & Bar image

 

Da Francesco's Ristorante & Bar

49521 Vandyke Avenue, Shelby Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Francesco’s Chopped Salad$14.95
Chopped greens with cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, black olives, feta cheese and tossed with our own traditional Italian dressing.
Italian Chopped Salad$15.95
Chopped mixed green salad with mozzarella cheese, genoa salami, ham, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and olives tossed with our homemade Italian Vinaigrette.
Francesco’s Chopped Salad$12.95
Chopped greens with cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, black olives, feta cheese with our own traditional Italian dressing.
More about Da Francesco's Ristorante & Bar
Locker Room Saloon image

 

Locker Room Saloon

7790 Auburn Rd, Shelby Township

No reviews yet
Chopped Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken breast, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg, red onions, cucumbers & tomatoes. Served with pita bread & choice of dressing.
More about Locker Room Saloon

