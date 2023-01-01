Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Clams in
Utica
/
Utica
/
Clams
Utica restaurants that serve clams
Detroit Fish House
51195 Schoenherr Road, Shelby Township
No reviews yet
Boston Clam Chowder
$8.00
Fresh clams, potatoes, bacon
More about Detroit Fish House
Da Francesco's
49521 Vandyke Avenue, Shelby Township
No reviews yet
Linguini w/ Clam Sauce
$24.95
More about Da Francesco's
