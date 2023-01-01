Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Utica

Go
Utica restaurants
Toast

Utica restaurants that serve cobb salad

Main pic

 

Jams Restaurant & Bar

45709 Hayes Rd, Shelby Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHX COBB SALAD$16.00
Mixed greens, tomato, bleu cheese, cucumber, bacon, rach dressing
More about Jams Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

 

Mavrix Restaurant & Bar

50308 Schoenherr Rd, Shelby Twp

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$11.99
More about Mavrix Restaurant & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Utica

Gnocchi

Chicken Shawarma

Spinach Pies

Burritos

Pies

Cheesecake

Avocado Toast

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Utica to explore

Troy

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Mount Clemens

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Macomb

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (829 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (322 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (631 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (452 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston