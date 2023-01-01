Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Utica

Utica restaurants
Utica restaurants that serve cookies

Achatz Pies - Shelby - 45159 Market St

45159 Market St, Shelby Twp

Molasses Cookies 6 pack$7.99
A half dozen of a traditional, frosted molasses cookie - a timeless favorite! Baked fresh daily!
Chocolate Chip Sea Salt Cookies 6 pack$7.99
Our browned butter chocolate chip cookies are a step above the rest!
Lemon Pistachio Cookies 6 pack$7.99
A half dozen of our buttery lemon cookies - frosted and topped with chopped pistachios!
More about Achatz Pies - Shelby - 45159 Market St
Detroit Fish House

51195 Schoenherr Road, Shelby Township

Cookie Dessert$10.00
More about Detroit Fish House

