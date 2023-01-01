Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Filet mignon in
Utica
/
Utica
/
Filet Mignon
Utica restaurants that serve filet mignon
Da Francesco's
49521 Vandyke Avenue, Shelby Township
No reviews yet
Filet Mignon
$54.00
More about Da Francesco's
Jams Restaurant & Bar
45709 Hayes Rd, Shelby Township
No reviews yet
Filet Mignon Beef Tips
$18.00
Served in zip sauce with fresh baked pita
More about Jams Restaurant & Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Utica
French Fries
Pancakes
Veggie Sandwiches
Crepes
Falafel Sandwiches
Spinach Pies
Burritos
Lamb Shanks
More near Utica to explore
Troy
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Sterling Heights
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Clinton Township
No reviews yet
Mount Clemens
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Macomb
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Fraser
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.4
(103 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(76 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(818 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(315 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(628 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(443 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston