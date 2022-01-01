French toast in Utica
Utica restaurants that serve french toast
More about Jams Restaurant & Bar
Jams Restaurant & Bar
45709 Hayes Rd, Shelby Township
|Banana Nut French Toast
|$13.00
Topped with banana slices and walnuts
|Cinnamon Crunch French Toast
|$13.00
Cream Cheese Frosting with cinnamon crunch granola topping
More about Bread & Roses
Bread & Roses
56258 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Township
|Kids French Toast
|$9.99
Served with fresh seasonal fruit, choice of bacon, sausage links, or chicken sausage patties, hand‑whipped butter, and Michigan maple syrup.
|French Toast
|$12.99
Custard-dipped, thick-cut brioche bread, topped with house‑made strawberry jam, whipped cream, dusted with cinnamon sugar, and proudly served with Michigan maple syrup.