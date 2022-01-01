Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Utica

Go
Utica restaurants
Toast

Utica restaurants that serve french toast

Main pic

 

Jams Restaurant & Bar

45709 Hayes Rd, Shelby Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Nut French Toast$13.00
Topped with banana slices and walnuts
Cinnamon Crunch French Toast$13.00
Cream Cheese Frosting with cinnamon crunch granola topping
More about Jams Restaurant & Bar
Bread & Roses image

 

Bread & Roses

56258 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids French Toast$9.99
Served with fresh seasonal fruit, choice of bacon, sausage links, or chicken sausage patties, hand‑whipped butter, and Michigan maple syrup.
French Toast$12.99
Custard-dipped, thick-cut brioche bread, topped with house‑made strawberry jam, whipped cream, dusted with cinnamon sugar, and proudly served with Michigan maple syrup.
More about Bread & Roses

