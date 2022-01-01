Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Utica

Go
Utica restaurants
Toast

Utica restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Bread & Roses image

 

Bread & Roses

56258 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$4.69
More about Bread & Roses
Main pic

 

Host Utica - 7759 Auburn Road

7759 Auburn Road, Utica

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Peppermint Hot Chocolate$3.50
More about Host Utica - 7759 Auburn Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Utica

Baklava

Chips And Salsa

Hummus

Cheesecake

Falafel Sandwiches

Crepes

Caesar Salad

Veggie Sandwiches

Map

More near Utica to explore

Troy

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Mount Clemens

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Macomb

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (718 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston