Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hot chocolate in
Utica
/
Utica
/
Hot Chocolate
Utica restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Bread & Roses
56258 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Township
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate
$4.69
More about Bread & Roses
Host Utica - 7759 Auburn Road
7759 Auburn Road, Utica
No reviews yet
Peppermint Hot Chocolate
$3.50
More about Host Utica - 7759 Auburn Road
Browse other tasty dishes in Utica
Baklava
Chips And Salsa
Hummus
Cheesecake
Falafel Sandwiches
Crepes
Caesar Salad
Veggie Sandwiches
More near Utica to explore
Troy
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Sterling Heights
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Clinton Township
No reviews yet
Mount Clemens
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Macomb
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Fraser
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(146 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(42 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(718 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(273 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(586 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(384 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(150 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston