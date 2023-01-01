Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Utica

Go
Utica restaurants
Toast

Utica restaurants that serve kale salad

Bread & Roses image

 

Bread & Roses

56258 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale and Arugula Caesar Salad$13.99
Baby arugula and baby kale tossed with our black pepper Caesar dressing, and topped with shaved parmesan and garlic micro croutons. Served with artisan baguette.
More about Bread & Roses
Item pic

 

Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill | 23 Mile, Shelby Township, Michigan

14741 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Charter Twp

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Kale Salad GF$11.95
Roasted Kale // Dried Cranberries // Cherry Tomato // Roasted Red Pepper // Cucumber // Red Onion // Feta // Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill | 23 Mile, Shelby Township, Michigan

Browse other tasty dishes in Utica

Lobsters

Pies

Cake

Cobbler

Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

Falafel Sandwiches

Crepes

Map

More near Utica to explore

Troy

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Mount Clemens

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Macomb

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (835 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (640 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (459 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston