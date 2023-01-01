Kale salad in Utica
Utica restaurants that serve kale salad
More about Bread & Roses
Bread & Roses
56258 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Township
|Kale and Arugula Caesar Salad
|$13.99
Baby arugula and baby kale tossed with our black pepper Caesar dressing, and topped with shaved parmesan and garlic micro croutons. Served with artisan baguette.
More about Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill | 23 Mile, Shelby Township, Michigan
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill | 23 Mile, Shelby Township, Michigan
14741 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Charter Twp
|Roasted Kale Salad GF
|$11.95
Roasted Kale // Dried Cranberries // Cherry Tomato // Roasted Red Pepper // Cucumber // Red Onion // Feta // Balsamic Vinaigrette