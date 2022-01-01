Nachos in Utica
Utica restaurants that serve nachos
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill
14741 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Charter Twp
|Jakes Nacho Supreme
|$13.95
Crisp Corn Tortillas // Seasoned Beef or Grilled Chicken // Cheddar Jack // Queso // Jalapenos // Black Olives // Lettuce // Pico De Gallo
|Spud Nacho
|$12.95
Waffle Fries // Queso // Sweet 'N' Tangy BBQ Sauce // Chipotle Aioli // Pico De Gallo // Cheddar Jack // Fresh Jalapenos
Mavrix Restaurant & Bar
50308 Schoenherr Rd, Shelby Twp
|Spicy Nachos
|$11.99
|Nachos Supreme
|$9.99
|Thai Nachos
|$11.99
Kayjay's Irish Pub
5491 auburn road, shelby township
|Beef Nachos
|$10.99