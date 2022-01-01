Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Utica

Utica restaurants that serve nachos

Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

14741 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Charter Twp

Jakes Nacho Supreme$13.95
Crisp Corn Tortillas // Seasoned Beef or Grilled Chicken // Cheddar Jack // Queso // Jalapenos // Black Olives // Lettuce // Pico De Gallo
Spud Nacho$12.95
Waffle Fries // Queso // Sweet 'N' Tangy BBQ Sauce // Chipotle Aioli // Pico De Gallo // Cheddar Jack // Fresh Jalapenos
Mavrix Restaurant & Bar

50308 Schoenherr Rd, Shelby Twp

Spicy Nachos$11.99
Nachos Supreme$9.99
Thai Nachos$11.99
Kayjay's Irish Pub

5491 auburn road, shelby township

Beef Nachos$10.99
