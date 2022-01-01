Pancakes in Utica
Utica restaurants that serve pancakes
Jams Restaurant & Bar
45709 Hayes Rd, Shelby Township
|B.Y.O Pancakes
|$13.00
build your own pancakes: choose up to 3 items, additional items $1 each
|OREO PANCAKES
|$14.00
|Banana Nut Pancakes
|$13.00
Topped with banana slices and walnuts
Bread & Roses
56258 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Township
|Kids Chocolate Chip Pancake
|$9.99
Served with fresh seasonal fruit, choice of bacon, sausage links, or chicken sausage patties, hand‑whipped butter, and Michigan maple syrup.
|The Pancake Shoppe
|$0.00
Served with whipped cream, hand‑whipped butter, and Michigan maple syrup. Choose from:
• Plain
• Chocolate Chip
• Triple Berry – Fresh blueberries,
raspberries, and strawberries
|Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
|$12.99
Hand‑whipped lemon ricotta, served with house-made strawberry jam, fresh hand‑whipped butter, and proudly served
with Michigan maple syrup.