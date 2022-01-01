Pancakes in Utica

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jams Restaurant & Bar

45709 Hayes Rd, Shelby Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
B.Y.O Pancakes$13.00
build your own pancakes: choose up to 3 items, additional items $1 each
OREO PANCAKES$14.00
Banana Nut Pancakes$13.00
Topped with banana slices and walnuts
More about Jams Restaurant & Bar
Bread & Roses image

 

Bread & Roses

56258 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chocolate Chip Pancake$9.99
Served with fresh seasonal fruit, choice of bacon, sausage links, or chicken sausage patties, hand‑whipped butter, and Michigan maple syrup.
The Pancake Shoppe$0.00
Served with whipped cream, hand‑whipped butter, and Michigan maple syrup. Choose from:
• Plain
• Chocolate Chip
• Triple Berry – Fresh blueberries,
raspberries, and strawberries
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes$12.99
Hand‑whipped lemon ricotta, served with house-made strawberry jam, fresh hand‑whipped butter, and proudly served
with Michigan maple syrup.
More about Bread & Roses

