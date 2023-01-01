Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Utica

Go
Utica restaurants
Toast

Utica restaurants that serve ravioli

Item pic

 

Detroit Fish House

51195 Schoenherr Road, Shelby Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Ravioli$36.00
Lobster stuffed Raviolis, primavera vegetables, lobster palomino sauce
More about Detroit Fish House
Da Francesco's Ristorante & Bar image

 

Da Francesco's

49521 Vandyke Avenue, Shelby Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Ravioli$21.95
Large pasta pillows filled with ricotta cheese and choice of sauce.
Lobster Ravioli$25.95
Homemade saffron ravioli stuffed with fresh lobster meat, mascarpone cheese and Italian herbs. Topped with sautéed jumbo shrimp in a lobster tomato cream sauce.
Meat Ravioli$20.95
Large pasta pillows filled with ground veal topped with your choice of sauce.
More about Da Francesco's

Browse other tasty dishes in Utica

Gnocchi

Kale Salad

Chili

Waffles

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Cobb Salad

Sliders

Veggie Sandwiches

Map

More near Utica to explore

Troy

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Mount Clemens

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Macomb

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (177 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (105 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (83 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (647 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (172 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston