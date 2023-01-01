Ravioli in Utica
Utica restaurants that serve ravioli
Detroit Fish House
51195 Schoenherr Road, Shelby Township
|Lobster Ravioli
|$36.00
Lobster stuffed Raviolis, primavera vegetables, lobster palomino sauce
Da Francesco's
49521 Vandyke Avenue, Shelby Township
|Cheese Ravioli
|$21.95
Large pasta pillows filled with ricotta cheese and choice of sauce.
|Lobster Ravioli
|$25.95
Homemade saffron ravioli stuffed with fresh lobster meat, mascarpone cheese and Italian herbs. Topped with sautéed jumbo shrimp in a lobster tomato cream sauce.
|Meat Ravioli
|$20.95
Large pasta pillows filled with ground veal topped with your choice of sauce.