Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Utica

Go
Utica restaurants
Toast

Utica restaurants that serve salmon

Da Francesco's Ristorante & Bar image

 

Da Francesco's Ristorante & Bar

49521 Vandyke Avenue, Shelby Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Penne Salmon Alla Vodka$25.95
Tender chunks of Norwegian salmon, jumbo shrimp and fresh peas flambeed with vodka in a mascarpone cheese tomato cream sauce tossed with penne pasta and parmesan cheese.
Traverse City Salmon$25.95
Fresh salmon filet charbroiled and topped with Traverse City sun dried cherries and walnuts in a port wine demy glaze with Chef's choice vegetables.
Salmon Di Scampi$27.95
Fresh salmon filet broiled and topped with sautéed jumbo shrimp in oil and garlic with sun dried tomatoes and scallions in a white wine lemon butter sauce with Chef's choice vegetable.
More about Da Francesco's Ristorante & Bar
Sahara Mediterranean Grill image

 

Sahara Mediterranean Grill

45199 Market St, Shelby Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wild Alaskan Salmon$23.99
Fresh wild caught Salmon seasoned with light olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper and grilled in our harbroiler.
More about Sahara Mediterranean Grill
Bread & Roses image

 

Bread & Roses

56258 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Salad$17.99
Roasted salmon*, baby arugula, cucumbers, green beans, cherry tomatoes, chives, with an Italian dressing.
Roasted Salmon Omelette$15.99
Caramelized onions, tomatoes, parmesan
cheese, horseradish sour cream,
and fresh dill.
More about Bread & Roses
Item pic

 

Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

14741 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Charter Twp

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mediterranean Salmon$20.95
Fresh Atlantic Salmon // Sauteed Spinach // Feta Cheese // Roasted Red Pepper // Kalamata Olives // Balsamic // Rice // Herb-Grilled Asparagus
Grilled Salmon
Mixed Greens // Atlantic Salmon // Cherry Tomatoes // Roasted Red Peppers // Red Onions // Cucumbers // Feta Cheese // Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
More about Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill
Banner pic

 

Lebanese Grill

45278 Market St., Shelby Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mediterranean Salmon$24.00
Grilled Salmon Topped With Sauteed With, Carrot, Green Pepper, onion, Tomato, Mushroom, Special Herbs & Spices
More about Lebanese Grill
Item pic

 

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

12433 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Charter Twp

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Plate$13.95
Salmon Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Side Salmon$8.95
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Utica

Tzatziki

Lamb Shanks

Nachos

Hummus

Fried Pickles

Brisket

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Utica to explore

Troy

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Macomb

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Mount Clemens

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston