Salmon in Utica
Utica restaurants that serve salmon
More about Da Francesco's Ristorante & Bar
Da Francesco's Ristorante & Bar
49521 Vandyke Avenue, Shelby Township
|Penne Salmon Alla Vodka
|$25.95
Tender chunks of Norwegian salmon, jumbo shrimp and fresh peas flambeed with vodka in a mascarpone cheese tomato cream sauce tossed with penne pasta and parmesan cheese.
|Traverse City Salmon
|$25.95
Fresh salmon filet charbroiled and topped with Traverse City sun dried cherries and walnuts in a port wine demy glaze with Chef's choice vegetables.
|Salmon Di Scampi
|$27.95
Fresh salmon filet broiled and topped with sautéed jumbo shrimp in oil and garlic with sun dried tomatoes and scallions in a white wine lemon butter sauce with Chef's choice vegetable.
More about Sahara Mediterranean Grill
Sahara Mediterranean Grill
45199 Market St, Shelby Township
|Wild Alaskan Salmon
|$23.99
Fresh wild caught Salmon seasoned with light olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper and grilled in our harbroiler.
More about Bread & Roses
Bread & Roses
56258 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Township
|Salmon Salad
|$17.99
Roasted salmon*, baby arugula, cucumbers, green beans, cherry tomatoes, chives, with an Italian dressing.
|Roasted Salmon Omelette
|$15.99
Caramelized onions, tomatoes, parmesan
cheese, horseradish sour cream,
and fresh dill.
More about Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill
14741 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Charter Twp
|Mediterranean Salmon
|$20.95
Fresh Atlantic Salmon // Sauteed Spinach // Feta Cheese // Roasted Red Pepper // Kalamata Olives // Balsamic // Rice // Herb-Grilled Asparagus
|Grilled Salmon
Mixed Greens // Atlantic Salmon // Cherry Tomatoes // Roasted Red Peppers // Red Onions // Cucumbers // Feta Cheese // Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
More about Lebanese Grill
Lebanese Grill
45278 Market St., Shelby Township
|Mediterranean Salmon
|$24.00
Grilled Salmon Topped With Sauteed With, Carrot, Green Pepper, onion, Tomato, Mushroom, Special Herbs & Spices