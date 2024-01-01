Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Utica

Go
Utica restaurants
Toast

Utica restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

 

Detroit Fish House

51195 Schoenherr Road, Shelby Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Georges Bank Scallops$46.00
Butternut squash risotto, sautéed spinach
More about Detroit Fish House
Restaurant banner

 

Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse - Shelby Township - 14235 Hall Road

14235 Hall Road, Shelby Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hibachi New York Strip & Scallop$32.00
Served w/ Clear Broth, House Salad, Shrimp Appetizer, Mixed Vegetable, Japanese Noodle (Yakisoba), & Steamed riceSubstitute Fried Rice for $3.00
Hibachi Scallop$28.00
Served w/ Clear Broth, House Salad, Shrimp Appetizer, Mixed Vegetable, Japanese Noodle (Yakisoba), & Steamed riceSubstitute Fried Rice for $3.00
Hibachi Filet Mignon & Scallop$36.00
Served w/ Clear Broth, House Salad, Shrimp Appetizer, Mixed Vegetable, Japanese Noodle (Yakisoba), & Steamed riceSubstitute Fried Rice for $3.00
More about Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse - Shelby Township - 14235 Hall Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Utica

Lamb Shanks

Baby Back Ribs

Pudding

Pies

Lobsters

French Toast

Tacos

Chopped Salad

Map

More near Utica to explore

Troy

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Mount Clemens

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Macomb

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (967 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (793 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (600 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (227 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston