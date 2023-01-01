Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Souvlaki in Utica

Utica restaurants
Utica restaurants that serve souvlaki

Item pic

 

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Shelby Township, MI

12433 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Charter Twp

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Souvlaki$13.95
Two Skewers of Choice Tenderloin Steak Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Chicken Souvlaki$12.95
Two Skewers of Grilled Chicken Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Shrimp Souvlaki$13.95
Two Skewers of Jumbo Shrimp Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Shelby Township, MI
Main pic

 

Host Utica - 7759 Auburn Road

7759 Auburn Road, Utica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Souvlaki$35.00
More about Host Utica - 7759 Auburn Road

