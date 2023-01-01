Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Utica

Go
Utica restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Utica
  • /
  • Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Utica restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Item pic

 

Detroit Fish House

51195 Schoenherr Road, Shelby Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Spinach Artichoke Dip$22.00
Served with warm pita points.
More about Detroit Fish House
Item pic

 

Mavrix Restaurant & Bar

50308 Schoenherr Rd, Shelby Twp

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip$8.99
More about Mavrix Restaurant & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Utica

Lamb Shanks

Fish Sandwiches

Falafel Sandwiches

Fudge

Quesadillas

Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Utica to explore

Troy

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Mount Clemens

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Macomb

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (835 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (640 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (459 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston