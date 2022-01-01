Spinach pies in Utica
Utica restaurants that serve spinach pies
More about Achatz Pies - Shelby - 45159 Market St
Achatz Pies - Shelby - 45159 Market St
45159 Market St, Shelby Twp
|Spinach Pot Pie Large
|$21.99
Our spinach pot pie filled with spinach, feta, goat cheese, and mozzarella is perfectly wrapped in our flaky crust! Our savory selections come in both an individual and family size! This product is frozen raw and does require baking - call us ahead and we would be happy to bake it for you!
|Spinach Pot Pie Small
|$10.99