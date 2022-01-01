Tacos in Utica
Utica restaurants that serve tacos
More about Sahara Mediterranean Grill
Sahara Mediterranean Grill
45199 Market St, Shelby Township
|Mediterranean Taco
|$3.25
Your choice of either Beef, Chicken, or Falafel on soft tortilla topped with caramelized onions and our homemade avocado garlic sauce.
More about Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill
14741 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Charter Twp
|Bang Bang Shrimp Taco
|$14.95
Flash-Fried Shrimp // Bang Bang Sauce // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Pico De Gallo // Lettuce // Chipotle Mayo
|Cliantro Lime Chicken Taco
|$14.95
Marinated Chicken Breast // Queso Fresco // Cilantro Corn Salsa // Pico De Gallo // Cilantro Cream Sauce
|Smokey Pork Belly Taco
Smoked Pork Belly // Tangy BBQ // Queso Fresco // Chipotle // Crunchy Mango Apple Slaw // Spanish Rice // Street Corn Salsa