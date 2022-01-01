Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Utica

Utica restaurants
Utica restaurants that serve tacos

Sahara Mediterranean Grill image

 

Sahara Mediterranean Grill

45199 Market St, Shelby Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mediterranean Taco$3.25
Your choice of either Beef, Chicken, or Falafel on soft tortilla topped with caramelized onions and our homemade avocado garlic sauce.
More about Sahara Mediterranean Grill
Bang Bang Shrimp Taco image

 

Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

14741 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Charter Twp

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bang Bang Shrimp Taco$14.95
Flash-Fried Shrimp // Bang Bang Sauce // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Pico De Gallo // Lettuce // Chipotle Mayo
Cliantro Lime Chicken Taco$14.95
Marinated Chicken Breast // Queso Fresco // Cilantro Corn Salsa // Pico De Gallo // Cilantro Cream Sauce
Smokey Pork Belly Taco
Smoked Pork Belly // Tangy BBQ // Queso Fresco // Chipotle // Crunchy Mango Apple Slaw // Spanish Rice // Street Corn Salsa
More about Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Mavrix Restaurant & Bar

50308 Schoenherr Rd, Shelby Twp

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$10.99
Chicken Tacos$10.99
More about Mavrix Restaurant & Bar

