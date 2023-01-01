Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baked ziti in Utica

Go
Utica restaurants
Toast

Utica restaurants that serve baked ziti

Chesterfield's Tavolo image

 

Chesterfield's Tavolo

133 N Genesee St., Utica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Ziti with meatballs for Two$30.00
More about Chesterfield's Tavolo
Restaurant banner

 

NINA'S PIZZA

100 Genesee Street, Utica

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baked Ziti$11.99
More about NINA'S PIZZA

Browse other tasty dishes in Utica

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Rigatoni

Eggplant Parm

Meatball Subs

Lasagna

Cheese Pizza

French Fries

Map

More near Utica to explore

Syracuse

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Schenectady

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Oswego

No reviews yet

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

New Hartford

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Syracuse

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (132 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (657 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston