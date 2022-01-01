Cheese pizza in Utica

Utica restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Rosato's Pizzeria & Bakery image

PIZZA

Rosato's Pizzeria & Bakery

1024 Champlin Ave, Utica

Avg 4.6 (51 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Cheese Pizza$9.00
More about Rosato's Pizzeria & Bakery
Chesterfield's Tavolo image

 

Chesterfield's Tavolo

133 N Genesee St., Utica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Pizza$15.00
More about Chesterfield's Tavolo
