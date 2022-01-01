Cheese pizza in
Utica
Utica
Cheese Pizza
Utica restaurants that serve cheese pizza
PIZZA
Rosato's Pizzeria & Bakery
1024 Champlin Ave, Utica
Avg 4.6
(51 reviews)
Lg Cheese Pizza
$9.00
More about Rosato's Pizzeria & Bakery
Chesterfield's Tavolo
133 N Genesee St., Utica
No reviews yet
Cheese Pizza
$15.00
More about Chesterfield's Tavolo
