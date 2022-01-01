Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in Utica

Utica restaurants
Utica restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Chesterfield's Tavolo image

 

Chesterfield's Tavolo

133 N Genesee St., Utica

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggplant Parm$22.00
More about Chesterfield's Tavolo
Restaurant banner

 

NINA'S PIZZA

100 Genesee Street, Utica

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggplant Parm Sub$12.99
Eggplant Parm Dinner$15.99
More about NINA'S PIZZA

