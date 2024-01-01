Fried chicken sandwiches in Utica
Utica restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Rick's Famous
421 Broad Street, Utica
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Hand-Breaded, Southern-Style, Buttermilk Fried, All-Natural Crispy Chicken. Topped With Pickles & Hellmann's Mayonnaise. Served on a Grilled Martin's Potato Roll.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich (DELUXE)
|$9.48
Hand-Breaded, Southern-Style, Buttermilk Fried, All-Natural Crispy Chicken With American Cheese. Topped With Tomato, Rick's Famous Cole Slaw & Hellmann's Mayonnaise. Served on a Grilled Martin's Potato Roll.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich (SPICY)
|$7.99
Hand-Breaded, Southern-Style, Buttermilk Fried, All-Natural Crispy Chicken. Topped With Pickles & Rick's Famous Spicy Sauce. Served on a Grilled Martin's Potato Roll.
Portofino Utica LLC - 16 Harbor Lock Road
16 Harbor Lock Road, Utica
|Pollo Fritto Caprese (Fried Chicken Caprese Sandwich)
|$17.00
Chicken Breast Grilled or Breaded with Crumbs and Herbs, Fried and Topped with Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato and Dressed with Basil Aioli.