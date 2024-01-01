Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Utica

Utica restaurants
Utica restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Rick's Famous

421 Broad Street, Utica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Hand-Breaded, Southern-Style, Buttermilk Fried, All-Natural Crispy Chicken. Topped With Pickles & Hellmann's Mayonnaise. Served on a Grilled Martin's Potato Roll.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich (DELUXE)$9.48
Hand-Breaded, Southern-Style, Buttermilk Fried, All-Natural Crispy Chicken With American Cheese. Topped With Tomato, Rick's Famous Cole Slaw & Hellmann's Mayonnaise. Served on a Grilled Martin's Potato Roll.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich (SPICY)$7.99
Hand-Breaded, Southern-Style, Buttermilk Fried, All-Natural Crispy Chicken. Topped With Pickles & Rick's Famous Spicy Sauce. Served on a Grilled Martin's Potato Roll.
Portofino Utica LLC - 16 Harbor Lock Road

16 Harbor Lock Road, Utica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pollo Fritto Caprese (Fried Chicken Caprese Sandwich)$17.00
Chicken Breast Grilled or Breaded with Crumbs and Herbs, Fried and Topped with Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato and Dressed with Basil Aioli.
